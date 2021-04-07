Son of slain Texas jeweler pleads guilty, sentenced to 35 years

This photo provided by the Travis County Jail in Austin, Texas, shows Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy, who was arrested Tuesday, May 29, 2018, with a second person on allegations that they conspired to hire a gunman to kill Shaughnessy’s father, a jeweler slain in his home in March. Shaughnessy pleaded guilty to murder Wednesday, April 7, 2021, and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. (Travis County Jail via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The son of a slain Texas jeweler has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting he hired someone to kill his father.

Twenty two-year-old Nicolas Patrick Shaughnessy entered a guilty plea to a murder charge during a virtual court hearing Wednesday.

The Austin American-Statesman reports his attorneys in a statement said he accepts full responsibility for his role in his father’s death.

Detectives discovered Shaughnessy would receive $2 million in the event of his parents’ death.

Shaughnessy’s family members said in a statement that they were unsatisfied with the plea agreement.