South 1st construction project delayed while workers complete job in neighboring district

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A road construction project originally slated to be complete in Spring 2019 is still ongoing.

Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) say their Abilene district is working with the contractor to ensure that the project advances, but that they are currently completing a project in a neighboring district and are expected to wrap up by the end of the month.

“Upon their return, in an effort to streamline delivery and maximize progress, work will be concentrated to the east, beginning at Loop 322 to Treadaway Blvd. and travel west,” a TxDOT spokesperson tells BigCountryHomePage.com.

Many drivers have expressed displeasure with the condition in which the roads have been left in the meantime, with some complaining that the uneven lanes and rough roads are causing damage to their vehicles.

The project aimed to overhaul the entire road from the Winters Freeway to Loop 322, with the exception of a small section of road at the intersection of S 1st and Treadaway, and was scheduled to be complete in the Spring of 2019.