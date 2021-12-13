South Abilene residents brace for $23M construction project coming to Buffalo Gap Road

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As the Wylie area in south Abilene continues to grow, Buffalo Gap Road is becoming increasingly more important for both residents and businesses. To that end, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and City of Abilene have identified the section of the road from Danville Drive to Chimney Rock Road as a top priority for improvements.

Resident Lara Kennedy says that improvements are needed and have been for a while now.

“Absolutely, sometimes it takes me 30 minutes just to get up and down the street, just to the grocery store and back because the traffic is so bad,” Kennedy says.

Grievances are shared and added to by her fellow residents.

“We hear wrecks out here all the time, so if they put a median in and that helps, I know that will help,” said Buffalo Gap Road resident Deborah Smith.

TxDOT went door to door on Monday informing business owners of the project. The project summary they presented read, in part:

“The proposed project will consist of widening the roadway between the Winters Freeway and Rebecca Lane to increase capacity while adding sidewalks to enhance the mobility and safety of pedestrians. A raised center median will add control access and improve the safety of turning vehicles. The five-lane section between Countryside Drive and Bettes Lane will have a continuous left-turn lane and sidewalks to enhance the mobility and safety of pedestrians.” Texas Department of Transportation, Abilene District

With construction set to begin on January 3, 2022, residents have said that though they know the changes are needed, they are not looking forward to possibly two years of construction.

“It’s definitely hard to get to her (my daughter) to school when this road is blocked off or there’s construction, but it sounds like they’re doing it for the right reasons,” says Kennedy.

Smith says she hopes the widening of the lanes will not take away Flint Rock Road, the residential buffer road between many homes and Buffalo Gap Road.

“So that I don’t have to be backing onto Buffalo Gap Road, I would never get out of my driveway,” Smith said.

With a project cost of just more than $23 million, these residents say they hope the eventual benefits will be worth the hassle.

“I just hope they’re considering the residents that live in the area and the businesses that they’re affecting by doing it,” Kennedy says.