ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie and Cooper High School Football fans are gearing up for Southtown Showdown, an annual football game between the two schools. Tyler Edwards, Cooper High School Associate Principal, said West Texas football games are next level.

“Fans are really into it screaming yelling the players — it’s just wild– a wild atmosphere,” said Edwards.

But for Courtney Stewart, her family is rooting for both teams because her husband Scott is the defensive coordinator coach at Cooper High School.

“It’s just fun filled banter and that’s kind of how it is this week with our family. You know, our kids get a little confused because they are invested, they love the kids here at Wylie, they love the kids at Cooper because that’s all they ever known, but it’s fun,” said Stewart.

Lainey Alcorn, Wylie High School CTE Teacher, is also rooting for Cooper and Wylie. Her husband Josh is the defensive backs coach at Cooper.

“I can tell you our three-year-old is just really excited she gets to see the Cooper Cougars and the Wylie Bulldogs at the same place,” said Alcorn.

Both families say the Cooper versus Wylie High School Football games have become a family tradition. Their kids will be cheering on their dads in the sidelines while wearing a Southtown Showdown T-Shirt.