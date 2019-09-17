Southland Conference releases TV schedule for September 28

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference and its television partners have revealed game selections and broadcast times for football games to be played on Saturday, Sept. 28. While choices for the first four weeks of the regular season were completed during the summer, the remaining weeks will see picks made 12 days prior to kickoff.

ESPN+ will feature Sam Houston State on the road at McNeese in a conference tilt. It will be the second Southland contest for both teams. The Bearkats open their season this Saturday, Sept. 21, as host to UIW, while McNeese is at Abilene Christian.

The game is one of four games showcasing Southland teams on ESPN+ on Sept. 28. Lamar will host Stephen F. Austin in another conference match-up, while Nicholls will close out its non-conference schedule at Texas State for a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+.

Cox Sports Television is set to provide regional coverage of Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State. The Lions have won seven straight in the series. ESPN+ will simulcast the production outside CST’s territory.

Houston Baptist, the reigning STATS FCS Team of the Week following a 53-52 road win at South Dakota, will wrap its non-conference slate for a 6 p.m. contest with Texas Southern. That game can be seen on ESPN3.

Saturday, September 28

Sam Houston State at McNeese, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Southeastern Louisiana at Northwestern State, 6 p.m., Cox Sports Television/ESPN+

Texas Southern at Houston Baptist, 6 p.m., ESPN3

Nicholls at Texas State, 6 p.m., ESPN+

*Southland Conference Game

**All Times Central