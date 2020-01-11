Southwest Abilene experiencing large power outage

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A large portion of Southwest Abilene is currently experiencing a power outage.

Witnesses reported the outage around 7:40 p.m. Friday.

Power was out at Kohl’s on Southwest Drive all the way down to Walmart, down Catclaw to at least Red Robin, and even on South Clack to Target.

Officials say a transmitter was hit off of Catclaw Drive, knocking out power for the entire grid for the shopping center.

It is currently unknown when the power will be restored.

