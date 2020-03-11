Special Olympics Texas suspends all March events over coronavirus concerns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — Coronavirus concerns have now reached the Special Olympics.

Special Olympics Texas has suspended all of their events for March, including their basketball state championships.

This cancellation comes after Special Olympics International consulted with the CDC and the World Health Organization.

Reaction to this news by athletes and coaches has been mixed; some think the suspension may be premature.

But the Special Olympics assures athletes that this is in the best interest of everyone involved.

“It’s all about our athletes,” Director of Communications for Special Olympics Texas Dave Norris said. “We wanna make sure that they’re safe. That they are healthy. If they’re not feeling well to stay home and get better. Everything the CDC advises of course.”

Texas is not the only state to cancel events.

Other states like Kansas, South Carolina and Iowa have canceled their March events due to the coronavirus.

Special Olympics Texas is still evaluating its April events.

But they are most concerned about the summer games that are still set to begin during the last week of April.