Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Abbott on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 ordered lawmakers back to work in July, raising expectations of another attempt to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked the GOP’s first try with a dramatic late-night walkout in May. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering lawmakers back to work in July. The announcement Tuesday raises expectations of another attempt to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked the GOP’s first try with a dramatic late-night walkout in May.

But Abbott didn’t reveal why he was ordering a special legislative session starting July 8.

His office instead only released a two-sentence announcement that said an agenda would come later.