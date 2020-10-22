Spike in hospitalizations prompts Hendrick to open additional COVID-19 unit

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Hendrick Health System says a recent spike in hospitalizations have forced them to open an additional unit for COVID-19 patients.

Hendrick officials say the second unit is dedicated to COVID-19 patients who are not critical.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Taylor County are up to 31 from only 24 last Thursday, Oct. 15, but are down from 39 reported last Friday, Oct. 16.

The Abilene/Taylor County Public Health District reported 99 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, an all-time high for one day. The nearly 100 new cases pushed the county’s total active count past the 1,000 mark.

Hospital officials say they continue to encourage people to wear masks, social distance and practice good hand hygiene.