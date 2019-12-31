Remarkable Women

SplashPad coming to Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A SplashPad is coming to Sweetwater.

According to a social media post by Sweetwater Economic Development, the tank and planes are being relocated within Newman Park in order to prepare for SplashPad installation.

The SplashPad is projected to be open for Summer 2020, according to the post.

