Sport Clips extra safety measures causing longer wait times

ABILENE, (KTAB/KRBC) – Sport Clips has re-opened its doors and is welcoming clients back into a more cautious environment as part of Phase 2.

Sport Clips Store Manager Sera Servantez said, “I missed it so much so it’s like a home away from home to be able to come here and service the clients and be around the girls.”

Sport Clips Stylist Crystal Castanan said, “I think the most difficult part was just being away from all of my clients, I have a lot of regulars.”

Servantez said, “We do require them to wear a mask when coming into the building. We do have the online check-in which kind of helps out too, it lets the clients know where they’re at in the line.”

The number of individuals in the building has been limited in order to keep customers six feet apart from each other.

Servantez said, “The most is at eight but only for a short period of time for shift changes.”

Extra safety precautions are being taken before, during, and after cuts.

Servantez said, “We sanitize our clippers in between the clients. Right after we cut, they have to wait at least 10 minutes before working on another client, and then we’re of course washing our hands and we use a new cape on every client too.”

Castanan said, “We’re trying to keep the clients safe as well as them keping us safe. We don’t want to take anything home to our families or them take anything home to their families.”

With the added safety measures, the wait times for customers are significantly longer.

Castanan said, “A lot of people have been away from getting haircuts for almost two months now so everybody is just trying to get back in.”

Servantez said, “We have a stylist or someone working outside just letting the clients know they’re next or their stuff is being sanitized and will be another 10 minutes or so.”

Castanan said, “Really we’re just taking a lot more extra steps to keep everybody safe.”

Servantez said, “Just making sure everything is pre-sanitized before touching another person.”

For now Sport Clips will not have people staying in the waiting area inside the building. They are instead being asked to wait outside or in their vehicles until it is their turn for their haircut.