Sports Illustrated names Mahomes 2020 Sportsperson of the Year

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, left, and Tyrann Mathieu celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Just about the only person in the world that seems to be having a good year is Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback led his team to its first Super Bowl title in 50 years, was the game’s MVP, signed a contract that could be worth a half-billion over the next decade and has grown confident enough in himself to speak out about issues that affect society as a whole.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and former Texas Tech Red Raider Patrick Mahomes was one of five people selected by Sports Illustrated to share the 2020 Sportsperson of the Year award.

Mahomes had success on the field — winning the Super Bowl and taking home the game’s MVP trophy — and parlayed that into more success off of it, signing a $503 million contract extension and buying an ownership stake in the Kansas City Royals.

He shared the award with Chiefs teammate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, basketball stars LeBron James and Breanna Stewart and tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Former Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams penned a column for Sports Illustrated about why Mahomes is worthy of the Sportsperson of the Year award.

Williams praised Mahomes for his activism. Mahomes participated with other NFL stars in a “Black Lives Matter” video in June and helped pay for new voting machines in Kansas City.

You can read the column HERE.

So far in the 2020 season, Mahomes has thrown for 3,815 yards, 31 touchdowns and just two interceptions while leading the Chiefs to a 10-1 record. Las Vegas sportsbooks have Mahomes as a heavy favorite to win his second regular season MVP award.

Sports Illustrated awards Sportsperson of the Year annually to “the athlete or team whose performance that year most embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and achievement.”