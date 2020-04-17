Spouses at Dyess Air Force Base produce face masks for medical professionals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Spouses at Dyess Air Force Base are making face masks for medical professionals in Abilene.
According to an article on Dyess Air Force Base’s website, more than 60 spouses have volunteered to make the masks for the Abilene and Dyess communities.
What started out as a project by the Dyess Spouses Club soon grew into a much larger effort by other spouses to help keep the base safe.
Now called the “Dyess Mask Squad,” the group aims to produce around 1,400 masks, the article states.
To read the original article, click here.
