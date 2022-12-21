ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For the first time in Abilene’s history, a public Hanukkah celebration will be held at the Mall of Abilene.

The Roving Rabbis, a group of six rabbinical students, will be traveling across the southwest to host public Menorah lightnings in rural areas, according to the press release.

Courtesy of Roving Rabbis

This group will travel to towns such as St. George, Utah, Mountain Village, Colorado, Amarillo and right here in Abilene. Shmuly Wudowsky, leader of The Roving Rabbis, shared that these events are not just about religious affiliations.

“The message of Hanukkah is all about spreading light regardless of religion or affiliation, Hanukkah is a universal holiday with a beautiful message for all ‘spread light wherever you can,'” Wudowsky wrote in the press release.

In Abilene, the group will light a 9-foot Hanukkah Menorah and feature live music, hot latkes (a traditional Hanukkah snack), drinks and complementary menorahs and candles.

The event will take place at 3:30 p.m. on December 23 at the Mall of Abilene (in the Center Court).