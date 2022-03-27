BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple fires continue to rage on, or were re-kindled, about a week-and-a-half after initially being ignited on St. Patrick’s Day.
According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, here are the latest updates:
Eastland Complex
Eastland County
- Active
- 54,500+ acres
- 90% contained
Included in the Eastland Complex: Kidd Fire (Carbon), Oak Mott Fire (Rising Star), Wheat Field Fire (Cisco) and Walling Fire (Atwell).
Ramsey Fire
Brown & Comanche Counties
- Active
- 3,100 acres
- 60% contained
Crews Gap Fire
Runnels County
- Contained
- 8,100 acres
- 100% contained
The entirety of West Central Texas was put under a Red Flag Warning Saturday, and is expected to be lifted Sunday by 8:00 p.m.