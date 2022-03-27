BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple fires continue to rage on, or were re-kindled, about a week-and-a-half after initially being ignited on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, here are the latest updates:

Eastland Complex

Eastland County

Active

54,500+ acres

90% contained

Included in the Eastland Complex: Kidd Fire (Carbon), Oak Mott Fire (Rising Star), Wheat Field Fire (Cisco) and Walling Fire (Atwell).

Ramsey Fire

Brown & Comanche Counties

Active

3,100 acres

60% contained

Crews Gap Fire

Runnels County

Contained

8,100 acres

100% contained

The entirety of West Central Texas was put under a Red Flag Warning Saturday, and is expected to be lifted Sunday by 8:00 p.m.