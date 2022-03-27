BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple fires continue to rage on, or were re-kindled, about a week-and-a-half after initially being ignited on St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, here are the latest updates:

Eastland Complex
Eastland County

  • Active
  • 54,500+ acres
  • 90% contained

Included in the Eastland Complex: Kidd Fire (Carbon), Oak Mott Fire (Rising Star), Wheat Field Fire (Cisco) and Walling Fire (Atwell).

Ramsey Fire
Brown & Comanche Counties

  • Active
  • 3,100 acres
  • 60% contained

Crews Gap Fire
Runnels County

  • Contained
  • 8,100 acres
  • 100% contained

The entirety of West Central Texas was put under a Red Flag Warning Saturday, and is expected to be lifted Sunday by 8:00 p.m.