St. Vincent Ballet Folklorico prepares for its first large scale production.

The St Vincents Ballet Folklorico has been in Abilene for more than half a century.

“Celebrating it’s 58th anniversary,” Director and Artistic Choreographer Alvaro Muñoz said.

And this is their first large scale production.

“We’ll be presenting ‘Mi Tierra Mexicana,’” Muñoz said.

But the journey wasn’t easy, thanks to COVID-19.

“We cancelled it three times,” Muñoz said. “You know, you could catch it, not catch it.”

Because giving up, it’s no what they do.

“We gotta get creative and you know when the cases started going up, we were like ‘we are not gonna stop rehearsing’ because you don’t learn dance from reading off of a textbook, you have to keep training,” Muñoz said.

The ballet has a diverse cast, including dancers with Hispanic, African American and Caucasian backgrounds.

“There’s 42 dancers from the ages of 5 up until the age of 55,” Muñoz said.

The Ballet Folklorico will narrate how Mexico progressed throughout the centuries since the natives, with dances from Los Concheros and then moving on to cities like Nuevo León, Guerrero, Veracruz and Jalisco.

“Which are the staple dances of Mexico, ”Muñoz said. “What they are going to take away is the history, learn more about the culture.”

“It makes me very proud because as much as I know about it I’m always learning more about it and just seeing more I think it’s just crazy, it’s an honor to keep doing this,” Rodriguez said.