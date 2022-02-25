MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Just more than a week after five employees at a Christian school in Midland were arrested accused of covering up a sexual assault on campus, four other staff members at a different Christian school have been arrested on the same charge.

An arrest affidavit has revealed new details in the arrests of four Midland Trinity School administrators who were arrested early Friday. Dean of Students Todd Freese, Director of Admissions Adrianne Clifton, Head of Schools Shelby Hammer, and Head of Middle School Chrystal Meyers have all been charged with Failure to Report Child Abuse with Intent to Conceal.









According to the affidavit, on February 22, 2022, a former Trinity student was interviewed at Midland Children’s Advocacy Center about multiple instances of sexual abuse she said she experienced while at school in 2019. According to the affidavit, the victim was under the age of 14 when the assaults began. The student told a forensic interviewer that the abuse happened frequently over the course of four months and that the last incident had occurred just before Christmas break in 2019.

The victim described several instances where she was assaulted by a male student. She said on December 17, 2019, the boy approached her desk while the teacher was out of the room and stuck his hand down her pants. The victim said when she asked her classmates for help, they laughed.

After that assault, the victim said her friend told Freese what had happened and that in the days following, she and the suspect were interviewed by Freese.

The victim said she told Freese about other instances of abuse that had occurred in the gym in front of cameras. The victim said she told Freese she feared the suspect because of his size. Freese then told the student he would “check the cameras.”

The affidavit continued to describe multiple sexual assaults the victim faced at the hands of the unidentified suspect, including him groping her and forcing her to touch him.

The victim’s parents said they also reached out to Freese, but Freese told MPD he never received the email. The parents said they then went to the school to talk in person and that Freese said it was a “he said, she said situation.”

Following Christmas break, the girl’s mother reached out to Hammer and a meeting was set for January 20. However, the parents said they confronted Freese and Myers on January 15 because they’d “had enough” because the suspect had not yet been removed from class. The administrators told the parents they would work on it, they also told the parents Hammer said she was unaware of the situation, even though the mother said Hammer had been the one to set the January 20 meeting.

The mother said she again met with Hammer on January 22, and that Clifton was present for the meeting. None of the administrators ever reported the situation to MPD.

Soon after the meeting, the victim missed school due to illness and did not see the suspect for quite a while. When she did finally return to school, she said she was upset to see the suspect again. The victim’s parents decided to remove her from the school.

In September of 2020, Hammer sent out a waiver to the victim’s parents asking them to agree to settle all disputes and to keep the information regarding the assaults confidential. According to the affidavit, the parents were promised a partial tuition refund if they would agree to sign.

The parents said they reached out to a lawyer and eventually decided not to sign the waiver because they did not want to take away the victim’s right to talk about what happened to her.

The four administrators are currently being held on a $5,000 bond.

It is unclear if the student accused is facing any charges.