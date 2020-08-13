Staff member at Brownwood school tests positive for COVID-19

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A staff member at a school in the Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a news release issued late Thursday afternoon, BISD says a staff member at Coggin Intermediate School has tested positive for the virus.
The staff member was on the campus as recently as Wednesday, Aug. 12, the release states.
BISD says they have already notified those who potentially came in close contact with the staff member, who will not be identified due to privacy requirements.
Those who were in close contact with this staff member will be contacted directly by the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department for additional screening, and are being required to stay home until they are “cleared by the health department,” the release states. They will also remain off campus for up to 14 days.
BISD says they have closed off the areas used by the infected staff member until they can be disinfected, but the rest of the campus will remain open.
In-person instruction at BISD is scheduled to begin Aug. 19.
The full news release reads as follows:
August 13, 2020
Dear BISD Community,
In keeping with Brownwood ISD’s practices to respond to COVID-19, we are notifying all families and staff that a staff member who was lab-confirmed to have COVID-19 was present on the campus of Coggin Intermediate School on Wednesday, August 12. Due to privacy requirements, we will not be releasing the name of the individual or details that may identify him or her.
BISD has already notified all potential close contact individuals. The local health department has begun a case investigation, and will directly contact these individuals no later than Friday, August 13 for additional screening. Those individuals must stay home until they are cleared by the health department. Those who were in close contact will remain off campus for up to 14 days to ensure they do not have the virus, so that there will not be any further spread. The District has closed off the areas heavily used by the individual with the lab-confirmed case until the non-porous surfaces in those areas can be disinfected. The remainder of the campus remains open.
While we do not have reason to believe that those who were not in close contact with the infected individual have reason to be concerned, we ask that you, as always, watch for symptoms of COVID-19.
Any of the following symptoms indicate a possible COVID-19 infection:
• Temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher when taken by mouth
• Sore throat
• New uncontrolled cough that causes difficulty breathing (or, for students with a chronic allergic/asthmatic cough, a change in their cough from baseline)
• Diarrhea, vomiting, or abdominal pain
• New onset of severe headache, especially with a fever.
If you or any member of the BISD community begins experiencing any of these symptoms in a way that his not typical, we encourage you to contact your physician.
If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to public.info@brownwoodisd.org or visit our website at http://brownwoodisd.org/covid19.
