Staff member at Brownwood school tests positive for COVID-19

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A staff member at a school in the Brownwood Independent School District (BISD) has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news release issued late Thursday afternoon, BISD says a staff member at Coggin Intermediate School has tested positive for the virus.

The staff member was on the campus as recently as Wednesday, Aug. 12, the release states.

BISD says they have already notified those who potentially came in close contact with the staff member, who will not be identified due to privacy requirements.

Those who were in close contact with this staff member will be contacted directly by the Brownwood/Brown County Health Department for additional screening, and are being required to stay home until they are “cleared by the health department,” the release states. They will also remain off campus for up to 14 days.

BISD says they have closed off the areas used by the infected staff member until they can be disinfected, but the rest of the campus will remain open.

In-person instruction at BISD is scheduled to begin Aug. 19.

The full news release reads as follows: