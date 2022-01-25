Staffing shortages causing Abilene day cares to turn kids away

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Imagine trying to drop your child at day care and being told that service isn’t available that day. Several child care facilities in Abilene are facing this problem now, and others could be in the future.

Plenty of kids are coming in, but not many staff are coming in to apply at several day cares in Abilene.

Owner and Director of Kids on Maple Street Teena Williams has been working in the child care business for over 27 years.



“It’s almost impossible to hire someone right now,” Williams says.

Even getting people to apply is only part of the battle, however.



“They typically don’t show up for their interviews to follow through,” Williams says.

Williams says she has seen this problem get progressively worse over the course of the pandemic.



“We have a total of 10 staff people here to cover the seven classrooms, and that’s our bare minimum,” Williams says.

She says Kids on Maple Street has a full staff for now, but other day cares like All God’s Children aren’t so lucky.

“We are, right now, short about 17 employees. We have about 50, so in order to be fully staffed, we’d have to have more employees,” says Alicia Cumpian, administrative assistant at All God’s Children.

The staffing shortage is leaving them unable to fill their classrooms.



“As you can see, there’s no kids in the room where I’m standing. This is one of 20 here at All God’s Children day care that hasn’t been able to be filled due to short staffing issues,” Cumpian says.



Some local day cares are offering incentives to lure in more applicants.



“I know every center is doing this, that I have talked to,” Williams sasys. “There’s been a significant increase in wages for our employees, some new benefits and things like that.”

Williams says some of these include more bonuses, flexibility with schedules, and other options for their staff.

Williams said if you are interested in working in child care, give any of the local day cares a call and ask them how you can apply.