STAMFORD Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Stamford began as a quiet West Texas town until the Texas Central Railroad came through bringing people, progress, and prosperity for the Penick-Hughes Company.

“It’s probably the most important building on the square. It’s been here longer than most of the buildings,” says Stamford financial advisor Gary Decker.

The Penick-Hughes Company built and moved into their now iconic hardware building in 1909. The property changed hands and functions many times over the course of the following century. From horse buggies to fine apparel, there’s not a purpose the building hasn’t held.

“Everybody in Stamford that got married, their wedding registry was from this building,” says First State Bank Co-Owner Denise Turner.

“The basement had a firing range. You could buy a gun up here then go down there and test it,” added Decker.

The versatile nature of the property now continues. Denise and her husband Tom Turner now own the building and have already moved their bank branch into half of it. Restoration of all other floors are currently in the works.

“I mean, people drive by this corner all the time just to look in the window because they’re so excited to see something happening,” Turner says.

The Turners say the public has trusted them with the beloved history of the building, and that’s a task they don’t take lightly. Instead of building something new or tearing the historic property down, they are working to restore it to its 1909 standard.

“We enjoy the shade of the tree that someone else planted. So we didn’t build this building, it’s been here for a very very long time, and it’s going to be here a long time after we’re all gone,” Turner says.

The first floor houses the First State Bank on one half, the other half is expected to be complete around spring 2022, and will hold an event venue. The basement and two top floors are not yet decided for any one function, though the idea of loft apartments is being considered.