Stamford family of five’s house goes up in ashes

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) – Last week, a Stamford family’s house went up in flames, and now they’re having to start over.

Adriana Cantu said she’s still waiting to wake up from this nightmare that left her, her two parents, her brother and daughter without the place they’ve called home for the last two years.

“I was like, ‘It’s OK, everything’s going to be OK. We’re going to be able to go back in, and no, we can’t,'” she said.

A normal day for her mother Mary Cantu at her mother-in-law’s house is giving her son a haircut.

“In fact, he was sitting here, and I was standing here, and I was cutting his hair…my version of cutting it,” Mary said.

But right behind them across the street, the unimaginable was happening.

“I just saw orange. I was like ‘Oh my goodness that’s a fire,” Adriana said.

Sparing no time, Mary jumped into action, disregarding her own safety.

“As soon as I ran up to the door, all that smoke hit me in the face; it hurt my lungs. He just grabbed me and took me back saying ‘you’re not going in there,'” she said.

Now seeking help from the community, the Cantu family is wishing to get some normalcy again.

“We’re having to start over. You know, get new clothes, get new everything. It’s kind of, you want those things you had, and when you don’t have it no more, you miss them,” she said.

If you would like to donate to the Cantu’s family go-fund me page, click here.