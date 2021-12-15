Stamford ISD investigating source of racist Instagram account involving students

STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Stamford Independent School District says they are investigating several inappropriate Instagram accounts using their name, including a racially insensitive one involving students in the district.

The Instagram account, titled “shsmonkeys2021” asks users to “Send pics of your favorite black people at sisd” and features pictures of Black students, reportedly without their knowledge.

The account gained attention on social media Wednesday after a parent made a Facebook post calling out the account for its racist nature.

Another private group called “shs_speds” features students with special needs, and a caption that reads, “Speds only if you don’t like it cry about it.”

There is also another racially motivated account called “shs.crackers” with the tagline, “Send pics of your favorite shs whites, don’t like it then cry about it.”

BigCountryHomepage.com reached out to Stamford ISD, who issued the following statement:

The District received a report this morning regarding multiple Instagram accounts identified by the account names as being related to SHS and containing pictures of Stamford ISD students. Upon investigating, campus administration identified several accounts that have posted pictures of Stamford ISD students taken while at school. It appears that some of the pictures on these accounts have been taken and/or posted without the knowledge of the students in the pictures. Additionally, these accounts use inappropriate and offensive language in relation to the pictures of the students. District technology staff have been involved in the investigation as well as local law enforcement. We have made requests to Instagram to suspend these accounts, as they are not associated or affiliated with Stamford ISD or SHS in any regard. We will continue to investigate and are asking parents and students who have information about those who are maintaining these accounts to notify campus administration Statement from Stamford ISD Superintendent Will Brewer

As of time of publication, each account had at least a dozen followers and more than a dozen posts.