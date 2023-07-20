ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Residents in Stamford are now on day four with little to no water pressure while facing triple-digit temperatures due to built-up sediment in the city’s water filter. An end is in sight, but residents told KTAB/KRBC that while the water shortage has been brutal, that’s not all they are now dealing with.

One retired Stamford resident, Michael Weir, spent the fourth day doing yardwork outside. However, unlike most weeks, he isn’t able to go inside to get fresh water or even take a shower because he has had barely any running water for days.

“You can’t wash. You can’t wash clothes. You can’t do anything,” Weir said. “You never know how much you use it. It’s a necessity.”

Unfortunately, he isn’t the only one dealing with this. An 88-year-old retired woman who lives on her own shared that she is living off of a five-gallon jug of water.

“It’s been terrible,” Barbara McGaughey explained. “I’ve tried to be patient, knowing that they are working as hard as they can to get us fresh water.”

McGaughey said she hopes the water is fixed before she runs out.

This is all a result of built-up sediment in the city’s water filter, according to Mayor James Decker.

“Part of the problem is this plant does a really good job at filtering,” Decker explained.

He shared that they weren’t expecting the amount of buildup caused by the new water pipes installed a few months ago. They knew about the buildup before the water supply was low because there was some stored up. However, a local daycare caught on fire on July 17, followed by a water leak just a block away that same afternoon.

“And that completely depleted our reserves of water stored in the tower and the system,” said Decker. “It makes life difficult on every citizen. I mean, several of our restaurants have closed.”

Not only has this caused residents to be without water, but they have now lost a daycare, where Shalon Heidenheimer just started working. She is now left with no job and no place to keep her baby.

“It’s beyond devastating,” Heidenheimer explained. “I’m not eligible for unemployment because I can’t commit to the first job that comes to the table because I don’t have full-time care for her.”

Heidenheimer added that she is concerned about local restaurants that have had to close for the past few days, as well. Ultimately, she wants others to be kind to each other during this time.

“It’s our mayor going through it, too. It’s our city workers going through it, too. It’s not just the people on the streets,” Heidenheimer explained, acknowledging that she knows the city is working tirelessly to get this fixed.

“I spoke to our Public Works Supervisor yesterday, who oversees the treatment plan, and I could hear the exhaustion in his voice because I’m not sure how much he has slept since Monday afternoon,” Decker shared.

In order to fix the buildup, the mayor said the city ordered a chemical from California that is on the way. He believes it should quickly resolve the issue once it gets to the city, and he is hopeful it will be there by July 21.