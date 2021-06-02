Stamford softball wins State Championship

AUSTIN, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com Sports) — The Stamford Lady Bulldogs softball team are state champions.

The Lady Bulldogs used a late comeback and rode 14 strikeouts from Citlaly Gutierrez to a 5-4 victory and their first ever state title.

Down 4-2 in the 6th inning, Stamford loaded the bases and scored on a passed ball to make it 4-3. Two hitters later, an error at third base allowed two runs to score, giving Stamford the lead for good.

Gutierrez then recorded her 13th and 14th strikeouts in the 7th to put the game away.

This is the first time the Stamford Lady Bulldogs have won the State Championship.