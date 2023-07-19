STAMFORD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – If you live in the Stamford area and seem to be having little to no water pressure, you’re not alone. The mayor of Stamford, James Decker, shared an update on July 19 about the water issue.

According to Decker, the water treatment plan has greatly reduced water flow due to a filtering issue.

While he shared that the city is making progress on increasing the water pressure, it is not improving as fast as officials would like it to. A chemical to help reduce blockage in the filters was ordered from California but has not yet arrived. Crews are working to find other solutions to reduce the blockage while they wait for the order to arrive.

Crews spent Wednesday building up the water so that residents may use it for their nightly routines. Decker shared that as of 9:00 p.m., downtown has a little bit of water, but other parts of town may not have gotten it just yet (it should improve later Wednesday night).

Decker added that they expect Thursday, July 20, to experience points of limited flow and erratic pressure. Crews will continue to clean the filters and improve the flow of treated water. Once this has been resolved, city employees will work with engineers to ensure this problem does not occur again.

“As frustrated as I am, I am optimistic. It may not be as fast as you want or I want, but we are making progress. Let’s all pray for hard work and great results tonight and tomorrow,” Decker wrote in an update on Facebook.

The City of Stamford residents remain under the boil-water advisory for precaution and are asked to conserve water during this time. Decker will continue to update community members on Facebook.