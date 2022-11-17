ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stand for the Silent is a nationwide program that stands against bullying and educate students and the community on bullying and suicide, specifically among young people.

In 2010, Stand for the Silent was inspired by the story of Ty Field-Smalley, a 11-year-old who took his life after being suspended from school for standing up to a bully. His parents, Kirk and Laura, use this platform to share their story and bring awareness to over three million kids, according to Stand for the Silent’s webpage.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death among young people and bully victims are two to nine times more likely to consider suicide, according to bullyingstatistics.org.

Rashawn Marable, an Abilene representative of Stand for the Silent, said this program is not only for students, but for parents and teachers as well.

“Not only do I talk to kids, but I talk to teachers and parents as well, to watch out for signs of suicide and being bullied as well,” Marable explained. “Because with teachers and parents, everyone is included in the community and the environment, so their mission is trying to let everybody know that you can make a huge impact if you kind of just pay attention to little details.”

Stand for the Silent will be outside Crumble Cookie (3560 South Clack Street) throughout the end of the week, November 19, to collect donations and share information about the effects of bullying in young people.