Standoff ends with Eastland man arrested again after escaping custody, returning to scene of alleged crime with gun

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Eastland man is in jail after escaping custody and causing a standoff with law enforcement on Thursday.

According to a news release issued by the Eastland Chief of Police David Hullum, 25-year-old Joseph Anthony Gonzalez was arrested Tuesday on domestic violence and felon in possession of a firearm charges.

After Gonzalez was cuffed and put in the back of the patrol vehicle, law enforcement searched for a handgun he allegedly brandished during the domestic assault.

As officers searched for the gun, Gonzalez escaped from custody, according to the news release.

After searching for the suspect to no avail, law enforcement received word that he had returned to the scene of the alleged crime and was armed, the release states.

Chief Hullum says Abilene SWAT was requested to help with the situation, and after a “lengthy period,” law enforcement shot gas into the dwelling and SWAT officers went inside and arrested the suspect.

Gonzalez charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on top of the domestic violence and felon in possession of a firearm charges.