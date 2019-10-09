1 death, 95 cases of vaping-related illnesses identified in Texas

In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services has identified 95 cases of severe lung disease and one death in the state related to vaping.

The woman who died last week was “older” and lived in North Texas, DSHS said.

The DSHS says the ages of the patients range from 13 to 75-years-old. About a quarter of the patients are underage and three-quarters of the patients are men.

Roughly nine out of 10 patients said they vaped THC, possibly in conjunction with other substances, before noticing symptoms.

The respiratory symptoms reported in these cases include:

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath and coughing

Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea

Texas institutions have recently taken steps to reduce vaping. In September Texas A&M initiated a system-wide ban of e-cigarettes and UT was already a tobacco-free campus. Texas supermarket giant HEB recently announced they will stop selling e-cigarettes and cartridges in all their stores.

The DSHS says it is working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and other states to compile evidence about these cases. Currently, there are 1,080 cases of vaping related illnesses nationwide.

