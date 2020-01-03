1 killed, 3 injured in stabbing attack in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — At least one person died after four people were injured in a stabbing attack in downtown Austin Friday morning.
Austin-Travis County EMS says this happened on the 500 block of South Congress Avenue near West Riverside Drive around 8:12 a.m.
ATCEMS said one person, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 50s was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, and two other people are being treated for injuries at the scene.
As of 8:28 a.m., medics were performing CPR on two patients.
This is a developing story and we have a crew on the way to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.
