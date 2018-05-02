$10,000 reward offered for info on ‘Wanted’ Texas fugitive

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The reward for Israel Aguirre, 36, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $10,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of May. Aguirre is wanted for murder in connection with a 2002 homicide in Kaufman County. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Aguirre has ties to the Dallas area as well as Mexico. In 2002, Aguirre was arrested for murder but was deported to Mexico before standing trial. He was arrested again in the United States in 2005 and made several court appearances before absconding in 2007. Aguirre’s criminal history also includes theft and prostitution. For more information and updates in the event of his arrest, see hiswanted bulletin.

Aguirre is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and left arm. He also may go by the aliases Israel Aguirre Jaimez, Israel Aguirre-Jaimez or Israel Jaimez Carmona.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month the fugitive is featured. Texas Crime Stoppers paid $61,000 in total rewards last year for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the (Apple App Store) and for Android users on (Google Play).

All tips are anonymous – regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists – with photos – on the DPS website. Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.