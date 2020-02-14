12 Houston students injured after cell phone battery explodes

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Several Katy ISD students have been injured after a cell phone battery exploded Friday morning, according to our sister station KPRC.
The explosion occurred at Mayde Creek Junior High School.
Emergency workers responded to the incident at 11:55 a.m. and 12 victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Officials have said that none of the injuries are life-threatening.
It is also not yet known what caused the explosion.
