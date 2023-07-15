(NEXSTAR) — What reminds you of your childhood in Texas?

We combed through Texas Reddit to find some common memories Texans seem to share. While this list is not exhaustive, we hope the following photos bring back fond memories.

The Texas sandwich staple

Your grandma’s pantry was never without a loaf of Mrs. Baird’s bread. The “Born in Texas, Baked in Texas” brand has that iconic squiggly-striped packaging you can see with your eyes closed.

Mrs. Baird’s white bread. (Courtesy of Mrs. Baird’s)

Mum’s the word

It’s a middle and high school rite of passage for Texans — either buying or wearing your first mum for a homecoming game and/or dance.

The homecoming mum, a Texas high-school tradition. (Getty Images)

Classic field trip memory

Who remembers a long, hot bus ride for your school’s field trip to the LBJ Ranch in Stonewall? The birthplace (and death-place) of former Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson may not have been the most exciting destination to spend the day, but it was somehow always better than being in class. Youth is wasted on the young — because this one is actually more interesting now that you’re older!

The ranch house on the LBJ Ranch near Stonewall, Texas, pictured in 2008. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck)

Ridin’ dirty

Why is “mudding” so fun? It’s kind of pointless, but maybe that’s the point?

A muddy SUV isn’t a rare sight after wet Texas weather. (Getty Images)

The fun field trip

If a visit to the LBJ Ranch wasn’t your idea of exciting, a trip to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston might’ve been more your speed. Every aspect of the trip was awe-inspiring — and yet, somehow, learning about astronaut food was the coolest part.

Food Technician Al Russ, left, and Food Scientist Steve French, right, show a finished packet of freeze-dried shrimp fried rice in NASA’s Space Food Systems Laboratory at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Michael Stravato)

Your favorite sheriff

If you grew up in Texas in the 1980s through today, there’s a high likelihood you spent some time with Texas author John R. Erickson’s beloved “Head of Ranch Security” in the long-running “Hank the Cowdog” series. There are currently 79 “Hank” entries and the series even got a scripted podcast with Matthew McConaughey voicing the titular cowdog.

The 20th installment in Texas author John R. Erickson’s “Hank the Cowdog” kid’s book series (Russell Falcon/NEXSTAR)

Dome on the Range

Going to a game or concert here.

This file photo from April 16, 1992, shows the exterior of the Houston Astrodome, the world’s first domed stadium and the so-called “Eight Wonder of the World” following its debut. (AP Photo/Tim Johnson, File)

The summer afternoon treat

Now, Texans aren’t the only ones to eat snow cones, but something about it feels very quintessential childhood-summer in Texas. Bonus points if you get it in pickle flavor, or with condensed milk on top.

(Getty Images)

Who’s Justin?

You’d recognize that logo anywhere — and you see these Justin Boots everywhere. The Texas-based boot company is a classic.

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Anything for Selena

Even if you weren’t a fan of Selena‘s music, there was no denying the late Texan’s impact and presence across the state both before and after her 1995 murder. It’s a very Texas memory to be a kid listening to the radio and hearing even Selena’s Spanish songs on English-language stations. RIP, queen!

Fans holds a photo of Selena Quintanilla during a ceremony honoring the singer in 2017. (Tara Ziemba/AFP via Getty Images)

Feeling blue

On summer days when you weren’t eating snow cones, you were probably pulling a Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla cup out of a convenience store cooler. And don’t forget the little wooden spoons, a necessary part of the experience. Bonus points if you toured the creamery in Brenham.

The company that produces Blue Bell’s ice cream was founded in Brenham, Texas, in 1907.(Courtesy of Blue Bell)

The power of the flower

What is it about a field of bluebonnets that gets Texans to pull over their vehicles and take photos? It must be magic.

Bluebonnets pictured in the Texas Hill Country. (Getty Images)

What are some memories we missed?