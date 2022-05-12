HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after being shot Thursday morning by an assault rifle while he was sleeping.

It happened around 2:30 a.m., as Houston police received a call about a shooting near Alabonson Road and Bayou Forest Drive in northwest Houston.

When they arrived, they found the 12-year-old victim. He was breathing when officers arrived and transported to Texas Children’s Hospital.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez later said that while the boy is in fair condition, he suffered wounds consistent with an assault rifle.

The boy was asleep when the shooting happened, Gonzalez said.

Investigators said that the gunshots were fired from a club across the street. Between 80 to 100 shots were fired, some from an assault rifle, possibly involving multiple shooters, Gonzalez said.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get those responsible for it,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is asking those with information about the incident to call 713-221-6000 or at 713-221-TIPS (8477).