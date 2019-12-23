3 intruders fatally shot in Houston-area burglary attempt

(AP) – Authorities say a homeowner fatally shot three people who attempted to burglarize a Houston-area mobile home.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two males living in the mobile home saw three Hispanic men enter their residence in Channelview around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

Gonzalez says one of the burglary suspects was armed with a pistol. He says one of the mobile home occupants hid in a room while the other fired a shotgun at the intruders.

The homeowner was injured during an exchange of gunfire and was taken to a hospital in serious condition. Gonzalez says the intruders were killed.

