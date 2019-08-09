3 Texas siblings die swimming in lake, 1 rescued

LA PORTE, Texas (KETK) – The bodies of three siblings have been recovered after drowning at a La Porte park, according to our sister station KPRC. One other sibling was rescued and sent to the hospital.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday and Harris County Sherif Ed Gonzalez says he is still trying to determine what led to the drownings.

There were reports of the kids, whose ages ranged from 7 to 13, swimming past a safety buoy while other reports say the kids got caught up in a big wave left behind from another boat.

After someone flagged down a sheriff’s deputy to the drowning, officials described the scene as complete chaos. One deputy said that “everyone was screaming [and] yelling.”

One body re-surfaced close to shore and was immediately pulled out of the water. All three of the children were found by 11 p.m.

The identities of the victims have not been released.