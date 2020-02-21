$3,000 cash reward offered for info on ‘Most Wanted’ Texas sex offender

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Camilo Rodriguez to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list. A cash reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information leading to his capture. Rodriguez, 36, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, three counts of sexual assault of a child, assault/family violence, burglary of habitation and criminal mischief.

Rodriguez has been wanted since July 2019, when he absconded from his last known address in El Campo. He was convicted in 2010 in Wharton Co. of aggravated sexual assault of a child for an incident involving a 13-year-old girl. He was sentenced to five years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Rodriguez is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 165 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, right wrist and upper right arm. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Commission, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives or sex offenders. In 2019, Texas Crime Stoppers paid $40,500 in rewards for anonymous tips that resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

