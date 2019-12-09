3,350 lbs of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KLBK) – The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday said officers confiscated 3,350 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop along Interstate 40 in Carson County.

A U-Haul truck was stopped on December 5 for a traffic violation, and a Trooper then discovered boxes of marijuana in the cargo area.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agents arrived on the scene to assist with the investigation. DPS handed the case over to federal officials.

DPS said the driver, Aneudy Gonzalez, 39, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Gonzalez was transported and booked into the Randall County Jail. The drugs were transported from San Jose, California DPS said and were on the way to Bronx, New York.

