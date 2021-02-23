5 non-Texan members of ERCOT resign after mass outages during winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the wake of disastrous energy grid failures during historic winter storm last week, five unaffiliated directors of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) will resign Wednesday. All lived out of state.

In a petition released Tuesday, ERCOT, which manages about 90% of the state’s electric flow, notified the Public Utility Commission of Texas that Sally Talberg, Peter Cramton, Terry Bulger and Raymond Hepper will resign, they say “to eliminate distractions” as a review of the incident begins and to quell concerns about out-of-state leadership.

In their resignation letter, the four members say, in part:

“We want to acknowledge the pain and suffering of Texans during this past week. Our hearts go out to all Texans who have had to go without electricity, heat, and water during frigid temperatures and continue to face the tragic consequences of this emergency… We want what is best for ERCOT and Texas.” Talberg, cramton, bulger and hepper, Feb. 23

While not included in the above resignation, ERCOT also received resignation from another out-of-state board member, Vanessa Anesetti-Parra, effective at the end of ERCOT’s Feb. 24 emergency board meeting. Anesetti-Parra’s professional social media accounts indicates her location as Canada.

In addition to the resignations, Craig S. Ivey, who was under consideration to fill in an unaffiliated director vacancy, has withdrawn his application.

Talberg, of Michigan, and Cramton, of Del Mar, California, are the board of directors’ newest members. Meanwhile, Bulger’s ERCOT biography lists him as a resident of Wheaton, Illinois, and Hepper resides in Maine.

Despite being a Texas organization, ERCOT’s bylaws don’t require Texas residency — only a preference for it.

But as millions of Texans spent days in the dark and cold under single digit temperatures, ERCOT’s management — or mismanagement — of the crisis came to be near-universally acknowledged as a failure. With this judgment, came increasing attention on its leadership.

KXAN has reached out to ERCOT and the PUC.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said:

“When Texans were in desperate need of electricity, ERCOT failed to do its job and Texans were left shivering in their homes without power. ERCOT leadership made assurances that Texas’ power infrastructure was prepared for the winter storm, but those assurances proved to be devastatingly false. The lack of preparedness and transparency at ERCOT is unacceptable, and I welcome these resignations. The State of Texas will continue to investigate ERCOT and uncover the full picture of what went wrong, and we will ensure that the disastrous events of last week are never repeated.” Gov. Greg Abbott

KXAN will update this breaking story with more information as it becomes available.