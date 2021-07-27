43 vaccinated Texans have died from COVID-19 since February 8

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services revealed 43 COVID-19 deaths that were reported between Feb. 8 and July 14 of this year were people who were vaccinated for the virus.

The health department said nearly 75% of the 43 patients who died had a serious underlying health condition. Diabetes, kidney disease, cancer, heart disease, hypertension, chronic lung disease, COPD and autoimmune disease were among the most common health conditions reported.

The majority of the deaths were white, and the majority of them were also men, DSHS said. More than 95% of the 43 breakthrough deaths were 60 years of age or older. DSHS identifies breakthrough cases as patients who contract the coronavirus 14 days or more after getting a vaccine or vaccine series cleared for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The month of May had the most breakthrough deaths with 13 reported, according to DSHS data.

DSHS explained it validates vaccine breakthrough cases that end in death with immunization records and death certificate data, where a medical certifier reports the cause of the death as COVID-19. Deaths that occurred among vaccinated people where the cause of death was not listed as COVID-19 wouldn’t be included in the 43 deaths.

DSHS said for reference, there have been a total of 20,564 COVID-19 deaths in the state since Jan. 1. The health department said these numbers could change as more data is gathered.