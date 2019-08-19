$8,000 reward offered for capture of ‘Most Wanted’ Texas child sex crime offender

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding the public that the reward for Leonard Dee Taylor, 48, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,000 for information leading to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of August. Taylor is wanted for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and parole violation. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Taylor has been wanted for more than a year. In April 2018, he absconded from his last known address in Houston. Taylor also has ties to Bowie Co. (Texarkana) and parts of Louisiana. In 2003, Taylor was convicted in Bowie Co. of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child after incidents involving a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl.

Taylor is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 150 pounds and has tattoos on the tops of both of his hands. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, see hiswanted bulletin.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured monthly in the hopes the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward will only be paid if the tip comes in the same month in which the fugitive is featured. So far in 2019, Texas Crime Stoppers has paid $25,000 in total rewards for anonymous tips that have resulted in arrests.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.