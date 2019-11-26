AAA Texas: Gas prices up slightly as millions of Texans travel for Thanksgiving

COPPELL, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from AAA Texas:

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.25 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is one cent more than as on this day last week and is one cent more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland are paying the most on average at $2.43 while drivers in San Antonio, Tyler and Victoria are paying the least at $2.17 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.59, which is the same price when compared to this day last week and four cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

Heading into the holiday weekend, several states in the South, including Texas are touting the cheapest gas prices in the country. While today’s statewide average is a penny higher than on this day last year, price fluctuations are possible throughout the week. AAA Texas projects more than 3.8 million Texans will journey 50 miles or more away from home by automobile this Thanksgiving holiday period, a 2.5 percent increase over last year. Drivers should prepare for congested roadways, plan alternate routes before leaving and take simple steps to save on fuel. The Thanksgiving holiday period is Wednesday, November 27 through Sunday, December 1.

“Nearly 3.8 million Texans will hit the roadways to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving, which is the second highest amount since AAA began forecasting Thanksgiving holiday travel in 2000,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Drivers are expected to see similar gas prices compared to last Thanksgiving; however, pump price fluctuations are possible through the end of the month.”

AAA Fuel Savings Tips for Drivers

Slow down and drive the speed limit. On the highway, aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard acceleration. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Take your car to a repair shop as soon as possible if the “Check Engine” light comes on. This indicates a problem that is causing excessive emissions and likely reducing fuel economy.

Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy, but more importantly, tires low on air degrade handling and braking, wear more rapidly and can overheat and blowout.

Drivers can download the AAA Mobile App for free to find current gas prices along their route. The app is designed for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in winter. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Avoid prolonged idling in general. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds, shut off the engine to save fuel. Many newer cars have automatic engine stop-start systems that do this.

Use cruise control to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning. Even at highway speeds, open windows have less effect on fuel economy than the engine power required to operate the air conditioning compressor.

Plan ahead to accomplish multiple errands in one trip, and whenever possible travel outside high-traffic times of day.

If you own more than one car, use the most fuel-efficient model that meets the needs of any given journey.

Prices up to date at press time using market prices posted at 3:41 a.m. Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free and revamped AAA App for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route and learn traffic conditions along that route, find discounts, locate parking, book a hotel and request and track AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at www.AAA.com/mobile.

To help members and non-members identify quality auto repair shops that can assist in the maintenance and repair of their vehicles, AAA offers the Approved Auto Repair program as a free public service. AAA-approved repair facilities meet and maintain high professional standards for training, equipment, cleanliness and customer service. Motorists can look for the Approved Auto Repair sign at local auto repair facilities, or search for a nearby AAA-approved shop online at AAA.com/Repair. AAA Texas branch offices throughout the state can be found by visiting www.AAA.com. Follow AAA Texas on Twitter: @AAATexas and Facebook: www.facebook.com/AAATexas.

