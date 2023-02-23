AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the launch of a statewide street takeover task force.

Abbott said the goal of the task force was to combat the rise in dangerous street takeovers happening across Texas.

According to the governor’s office, Abbott directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to address the recent street takeovers in several communities. He added the takeovers have become increasingly violent and more frequent.

“These street takeovers put the lives of Texans and Texas law enforcement officers at risk,” DPS Director Steven McCraw said in the release. “We are seeing fireworks fired at officers in crowds, lasers pointed at aircraft, drivers driving upwards of 130 miles per hour with no lights on in the dark of night—all of it is reckless, and it needs to be stopped.”

According to the governor’s office, the newly-launched task force would be led by members of DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Aviation Operations Division and Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division. These agencies would also be working with local law enforcement agencies statewide.

“The task force will focus on state-level investigations that target the organized crime aspect of the street takeovers with the goal of making arrests and seizing assets, including vehicles and weapons. In many cases, the felony charges associated with these crimes will result in prison time for the criminals responsible,” Abbott said in the release.