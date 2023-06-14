AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new Texas law will up the criminal penalties for fentanyl distribution, including allowing prosecutors to seek a murder charge in connection with fentanyl-related deaths.

The bill, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed Wednesday afternoon, will increase criminal penalties for selling and distributing fentanyl. House Bill 6 also allows prosecutors to seek a murder charge for a person who manufactures or delivers fentanyl when someone dies as a result of the controlled substance.

Abbott said Tuesday on Twitter that he will “soon” sign the legislation. When signed, it would go into effect Sept. 1.

“Fentanyl poisoning robs families of their loved ones,” he wrote on Twitter. “I made fighting the fentanyl crisis an emergency item for the regular legislative session.”

A case of a fentanyl-related murder charge has already happened in Central Texas. In May, an 18-year-old was charged with murder in connection to the fentanyl-related death of a 15-year-old student in Hays CISD.

The bill will also add “Fentanyl Poisoning” or “Fentanyl Toxicity” on a death certificate if a lethal amount of the substance is found in a toxicology report.

The governor added his signature to three other bills, including one designating October as fentanyl poisoning awareness month and another requiring Texas colleges and universities to have Narcan on campuses. School districts across the state will also have to provide yearly instruction about fentanyl abuse and poisoning prevention, which is part of Tucker’s Law that a Williamson County mother who lost her son pushed this session.