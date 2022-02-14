MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday morning that he has filed a lawsuit against Facebook alleging the social media giant was stealing “biometric data” of users without their knowledge or consent.

Paxton alleged in a brief press conference and statement that Facebook “has been storing millions of biometric identifiers (defined by statute as “a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or record of hand or face geometry”) contained in photos and videos uploaded by friends and family who used the social media app.”

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being. This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.” AG Ken Paxton

Complaints about “Big Tech” companies reportedly censoring conservative views have become a significant issue among Republicans over the past few years.

Paxton, who’s making his announcement on the first day of early voting for the March 1 primaries, is not the first Texas politician to raise concerns.

Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, that requires large social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and YouTube to make regular reports of removed content, create a complaint system and disclose their content regulation procedures.

Specifically, the bill prevents social media companies with more than 50 million monthly users from banning users based on their political viewpoints. It also requires sites to disclose their content management and moderation policies and implement a complaint and appeals process for content they remove, providing a reason for the removal and a review of their decision.

To view the lawsuit, click here.