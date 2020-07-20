Allen West named new chairman of the Texas GOP during convention

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Allen West is the new chairman of the Texas GOP.
West ousted incumbent James Dickey for the party’s top job during the GOP virtual state convention Monday morning.
“I just want to say how truly humbled I am by this honor, and that I will work hard for Texas and Texans,” West said. “Now the work begins.”
West claimed the win just before 3:30 a.m. Monday, and the Texas Tribune reported that Dickey conceded the seat about an hour later.
“I wish Lt. Col. West the very best in this role,” Dickey wrote on Facebook. “Let’s win in November,”
West is a former Florida congressman and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col.
Latest Posts:
- Second stimulus: Trump says ‘good things’ happening in virus aid talks
- FDA approves emergency pooled testing
- Want your name on the Moon? UT-Austin engineers design message-writing rover
- Bahamas bans US tourist travel due to coronavirus concerns
- Wrestler hoping to represent Guam in Tokyo Olympics