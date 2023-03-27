AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued an Amber Alert regarding a child abduction, originally issued Saturday morning, around 11 p.m. Saturday.

In the initial alert, the Everman Police Department said it was searching for Noel Rodriguez-Alverez, a 6-year-old Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials said they believed the child to be in grave or immediate danger. The current status of the child is not currently known.

In connection to the abduction, police are looking for 37-year-old Cindy Cecilia Rodriguez-Singh, a 5’00” Hispanic woman weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eye. Police also said she has tattoos across her chest.

DPS said the suspect was last seen in Everman, Texas, and was driving a gray 2012 Chevrolet Silverado bearing Texas license plate number PLS7091.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction should call the Everman Police Department at 817-293-2923.