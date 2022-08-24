AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning in Austin for a 1-year-old girl.

Sailor Tucker was last seen wearing a teal shirt and teal mermaid shorts, Austin Police said.

Her location is unknown, according to law enforcement, and officials believe the child is in danger.

The alert said the suspect was unknown, and according to APD, Tucker was last seen at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 4700 block of White Elm Ct.

She has blonde hair and brown eyes. She is 2 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 25 lbs., according to APD.

A 1-year-old girl was reported missing in southwest Austin, Aug. 23, 2022 (KXAN/Nabil Remadna)

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-5250.