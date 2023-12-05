BEAUMONT, Texas (KXAN) — An Amber Alert for 14-year-old girl was discontinued Tuesday.
The alert was issued Tuesday morning and said the girl had last been seen in Beaumont Monday evening.
The updated alert said she had been found.
by: Abigail Jones
