SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KETK) – An Amber Alert was issued just after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning for an abducted 12-year-old girl out of San Antonio.
Amisty Monrreal was last seen in the 200 block of Barrett Place at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
She is 5′ tall, 90 lbs with brown eyes and hair. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the number 45 on the front along with blue jeans and black or gray Jordan tennis shoes.
She also has highlighted hair.
No information was provided on who might have abducted her. If you’ve seen Amisty, call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.
Latest Posts:
- Arkansas boy goes viral showing his love for his baby sister
- Coronavirus & Vol Nation: Casey Pruitt shares quarantine lessons
- “When you leave your home you put yourself at risk,” Oklahoma doctors warn residents are not doing enough to isolate during coronavirus outbreak
- ‘Alexa, help me.’ Nursing home virus patient asked smart speaker for help dozens of times before death
- Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas 12-year-old girl