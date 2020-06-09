Amber Alert issued for abducted Texas newborn believed to be in ‘grave danger’

An Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning in Gainesville for a 3-month-old girl who police suspect was taken by a 30-year-old man, law enforcement officials say.

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Gainesville police and Texas law enforcement have issued an Amber Alert and are asking residents to be on the lookout for an abducted Texas 3-month-old that is believed to be in “grave danger.”

Lyrik Aliyana Brown is a black female weighing 15 pounds with a birthmark behind her right knee. She was last seen wearing a yellow onesie with hearts and flowers.

The suspect is identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, a black male who is 5’11”, weighing 181 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a black shirt with a Chicago Bulls decal along with black and white Nike shoes.

Brown drives a gray, 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with a temporary Texas license plate of 55432B6. If you have any information regarding the abduction, please call the Gainesville Police Department immediately at 940-668-7777.

This is Texas’ third Amber Alert in the past two days, with all three children involved being under the age of one. The first two were both discontinued Monday night after the suspects were arrested.

Texas Requirements for Amber Alert

Is this child 17 years of age or younger, whose whereabouts are unknown, and whose disappearance law enforcement has determined to be unwilling which poses a credible threat to the child’s safety and health; and if abducted by a parent or legal guardian, was the abduction in the course of an attempted murder or murder?

OR

Is this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by: Someone unrelated and more than three years older,

or Another parent or legal guardian who attempted or committed murder at the time of the abduction?

Is this child 13 years of age or younger, who was taken (willingly or unwillingly) without permission from the care and custody of a parent or legal guardian by: Is this child in immediate danger of sexual assault, death or serious bodily injury?

Has a preliminary investigation verified the abduction and eliminated alternative explanations for the child’s disappearance?

Is sufficient information available to disseminate to the public to help locate the child, a suspect, or the vehicle used in the abduction.

